Anthem-Award Winning Film “Making HERstory” in Santa Ana Next Week

A film poses the question, “If women’s history is 50% of history, then where are the women?”

Santa Ana-based The Women’s Journey Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building resilience and confidence in women and girls, has announced the screening of “Making HERstory” at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana on March 23, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. The screening commemorates Women’s History Month and aims to address the underrepresentation of women in historical narratives.

Founded with the mission of empowering women and girls, the Women’s Journey Foundation produces workshops, events and stage/film productions that celebrate the achievements and contributions of historic women who have paved the way for future generations. “Making HERstory,” originally intended as a stage performance, was adapted into a film during the pandemic in 2021 at Load Bearing Studios in Santa Ana. The film was subsequently aired online on March 12, 2021, reaching audiences from the United States to Saudi Arabia. Three years later, “Making HERstory” has been honored with the Anthem Award “Bronze Level” amid thousands of other entries.

According to Ms. Magazine, only three percent of educational materials focus on the contributions of women to history and society, which is particularly detrimental during children’s formative years. A survey conducted by the National Women’s History Museum revealed that less than a quarter of respondents could remember the accomplishments of historical female figures, highlighting the urgent need for a more inclusive historical narrative.

“Every time a girl opens a book and reads a womanless history, she learns that she is worthless,” said Myra Sadker, underscoring the significance of portraying women’s roles in history accurately.

The Women’s Journey Foundation believes that history must tell the whole story. “Making HERstory” creates an environment where girls and boys can learn about women’s significant roles throughout society, drawing strength and inspiration from historic women. A truly balanced and inclusive history recognizes the importance of women’s contributions throughout time.

The screening of “Making HERstory” will take place at the Frida Cinema located at 305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Tickets can be purchased online at www.WomensJourneyFoundation.org for $15 per person with proceeds funding the foundation’s ongoing productions and programs. A reception will follow at the Historic Santora Building, 207 N. Broadway, Ste. B, Santa Ana, CA 92701.