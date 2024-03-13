L.A. Lawyers to Rock the House for a Good Cause

On Saturday, March 23, Run BMc (Baker McKenzie’s band featuring attorneys Perrie Weiner, Nancy Sims and Michael Boardman) will be among the acts taking the stage at the iconic Whisky-a-Go-Go, located at 8901 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, to participate in the 13th Annual Law Rocks competition along with several other lawyer-based bands to have fun, rock the audience and raise money and awareness for their various charities.

Run BMc is playing for LA Family Housing (LAFH), which helps people transition out of homelessness and poverty. For more info on LAFH, please visit www.lafh.org.

Each band’s charity for which they are raising money is near and dear to their hearts, so they will be giving their all on stage in this friendly competition. The event is designed to establish the ideal fusion of rocking out and giving back. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m., and while they are still finalizing the order of bands, it is recommended that attendees arrive no later than 8 p.m.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here. Online, anyone can scroll through the list of their favorite forms and bands and choose their performers of choice.

Those unable to attend can still show support through donations, ticket sales or spreading the word. Every bit makes all the difference!