Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Virtual Urgent Care

CHLA’s Virtual Urgent Care connects families with pediatric specialists from California’s #1 children’s hospital without the drive.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has launched Virtual Urgent Care, a convenient care option for families whose children require treatment after-hours for non-emergency illnesses or injuries. Available to children and young adults up to age 21 located in the state of California, Virtual Urgent Care allows patients and families to communicate online with a CHLA provider in a video meeting from a computer, tablet or phone.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is constantly working to implement practical, innovative solutions to enhance the patient-family experience and improve access to care,” said Omkar Kulkarni, MPH, chief transformation and digital officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Thanks to CHLA’s new Virtual Urgent Care service, families from all over California can receive world-class care from physicians at the top-ranked pediatric hospital on the West Coast from the comfort of their own home.”

Non-emergency illnesses or injuries that can be treated at CHLA’s Virtual Urgent Care include:



Fever (without any alarming symptoms or complications)

Upper respiratory infections (cough, sore throat, runny nose, congestion and flu-like symptoms)

Vomiting and/or diarrhea • Skin rashes • Constipation • Eye problems (styes, pinkeye, irritation, etc.)

Allergies

Minor injuries (bumps, bruises, cuts, scrapes, etc.)

Ingrown toenails

Insect stings and bites

Virtual Urgent Care offers families the same level of care online as they do in person, including translation services if needed. At the virtual visit, the medical team will provide discharge instructions, send prescriptions to the family’s pharmacy, and, if necessary, let families know how and where to get physical exams, lab tests or imaging done.

CHLA’s Virtual Urgent Care services are available via appointment only Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New and existing CHLA patients are both welcome, and most major insurance plans are accepted.

CHLA’s Virtual Urgent Care services are made possible thanks to the continued support of the Rauch Family Foundation and its generous philanthropic grant, which funds CHLA’s Virtual Care at School program.