Finalist: Gregory Jackson

Vice President, Litigation, Labor, and Regulatory

NuVasive

Penn State University, Dickinson School of Law

Greg Jackson has over 20 years of experience in law and has spent the past seven years dedicated to the medical device industry. He came to NuVasive in 2016 after accumulating corporate and commercial litigation experience in private practice at DLA Piper and as a partner at Bowman & Brooke. He learned early on the value of being a true advocate for your client, being responsive, and putting yourself in your client’s shoes.

Jackson has supported and launched innovation within NuVasive - the largest spine-focused company in the world with more than $1 billion in net sales - which, in turn, has helped further advance the global spine market with the advancement of less invasive surgery. With seven years under his belt at NuVasive, he has proven himself an influential executive partner with a strong reputation for leading the litigation, labor, and regulatory teams with a people-first mindset.