Nominee: Raúl E. Zermeno

General Counsel

Traffic Management, Inc.

USC Gould School of Law

Raúl Zermenoserves as the first-ever general counsel for Traffic Management, Inc., handling all legal matters, including employment issues with HR for TMI’s 2,000+ workforce. He audits and implements new policies and procedures, performs wage & hour audits, creates strategies for new business opportunities, reviews and finalizes contracts with customers, as well as lease agreements for rental properties, and deals with collections. He also manages relationships with outside counsel and oversees claims brought against the company. As the majority of TMI’s work is done as a subcontractor,

Zermeno spends a significant amount of time negotiating terms in master service agreements. He has drafted and improved language in these contracts with a focus on the indemnification provisions, to put TMI in a more equitable position. He is intricately involved in negotiating collective bargaining agreements, auditing pay practices to ensure compliance with CBAs, and defending against union grievances.