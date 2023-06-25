Jenifer C. Wallis

Co-Managing Partner

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Samford University Cumberland School of Law

Intellectual Property

Munck Wilson Mandala partner Jenifer Wallis is the co-managing partner of the Los Angeles office, making her the first woman at the firm to hold a managing partner title. Since joining the firm in 2019, her commitment to growth and professional excellence has helped MWM expand through business development and recruiting efforts. She has helped the firm grow from five to 14 attorneys in the L.A. office in the past two years.

MWM’s executive committee considers Wallis a trailblazer. She has demonstrated the highest commitment to expanding the firm brand in the L.A. market and her knowledge of the culture has placed the firm’s L.A. office in the lead ahead of other firm offices in both attorney headcount and DEI initiatives. Through her effective recruiting, business development, and mentorship efforts, the L.A. office boasts the highest percentage of female attorneys and an increased number of minority attorneys.