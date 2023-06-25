Partner Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Yael Tobi is a partner at Munck Wilson Mandala, practicing in the firm’s IP and complex litigation groups. As a former professional tennis player who spent most of her childhood traveling around the world, she gained great insight and understanding of various cultures. This ability to relate and acclimate globally has been a critical factor for MWM’s U.S. expansion. Tobi’s cultural intelligence has enabled her to provide effective, successful representation to numerous foreign and domestic clients, including Fortune 500 corporations, public and private companies, law firms, and high-profile individuals in complex high-stakes matters.

Tobi also has her real estate license and has boosted MWM’s efforts to expand services to real estate clients. As a partner in the firm’s L.A. office, she specializes in representing businesses and individuals in a broad range of commercial litigation disputes focusing on intellectual property, entertainment, labor and employment, securities fraud, and white-collar criminal defense.