The Celebrity Photographer Who Brought the Most Expensive Pooper Scooper to Life

Dog owners everywhere may as well have the news of the year, as Leon Ndemo, known these days as “Shades the Artist”, revealed his latest breakthrough in sculptural dog accessories.

VIDEO | 00:30 The ‘Most Expensive’ Pooper Scooper

The $289.95 Pooper Scooper 1.5, is an avant-garde reinvention of the standard pet cleaning tool. But first, he had to transform his vacant background in photography into an artful reimagining worthy of debuting his doggie lifestyle brand.

(Leon Ndemo)

His machinations resulted in an eye-catching showcase for Ndemo’s irreverent designs. The centerpiece, displayed like a sculpture, was the matte black aluminum Pooper Scooper 1.5 – its curves and polished accents giving off a sleek, almost sports car-like vibe. Pedestals featured complementary high-end accessories like monogrammed spatulas and stylized waste bag holders with whimsical illustrations.

It may seem incongruous to place so much artistic emphasis on something as uncouth as picking up dog droppings. But for Ndemo, elevating this odious task into a streamlined experience was precisely the inspiration behind his luxury pet goods.

Sophisticated? Yes. But also solving a very real problem with style.

The path from photographing Hollywood celebrities to designing covetable doggie accessories was an unlikely one. But those familiar with Ndemo’s work from his days as the official Los Angeles District Attorney photographer aren’t surprised he’s pushing creative boundaries once again.

It was during that starry era that Ndemo created his iconic “Shaq in a Hat” photorealistic charcoal illustration that netted big bucks for charity when auctioned.

But Ndemo, who trained as a fine artist, had loftier aspirations than just celebrity portraiture. He dreamed of breathing new life into everyday objects by fusing minimalist design with ingenious utility.

His fixation on chic pet accessories was sparked in 2016 while living in L.A.’s posh Silicon Beach neighborhood amid big tech campuses. Despite the affluent locale, he was constantly dodging indifferent neighbors’ inconsiderate piles of their precious pups. The worst was when someone’s “gift” was left on his own doorstep.

His early makeshift prototypes got the job done but lacked sophistication. It took years of refinement, input from his wife Holly and daughter Kalyx, plus cutting-edge 3D printing to manifest his premium pooper scooper vision.

With customizable add-ons like interchangeable aluminum poles and designer waste bags, the Pooper Scooper 1.5 transforms dog duty into an artful experience for bougie pet parents.

The $289.95 price tag certainly raises some brows, but a handful of discerning locals have already scooped up Ndemo’s sculptural pet accessories.

While the Pooper Scooper 1.5 may be Ndemo’s flagship creation, aficionados of his work won’t want to miss his even more exclusive $499.99 Pooper Scooper 1.6 offered in white, purple and pink using SLS printing.

(Leon Ndemo)

Photo Credit: Leon Ndemo

To truly experience Ndemo’s luxury pet creations, you won’t want to miss the upcoming “Art in Whittier, is Prettier ‘’ event on April 13th from 2 PM to 5 PM at Palm Park in Whittier, CA.

The afternoon art sale will not only showcase detailed pet portraits commissioned by local dog lovers (including portraits of Supervisor Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger) but offers a rare glimpse into the making of the world’s most expensive pooper scooper. Ndemo will also preview his audacious “Street Art Belongs to Nobody: Shades vs Banksy” exhibit.

(SIMPLESCOOPER LLC)

Guests who RSVP will receive a wristband for complimentary gourmet Kenyan coffee, pastries, and Chaqucatree. To register for this can’t-miss event or to be a part of Ndemo’s luxury pet lifestyle, visit merchfordoglovers.com.