Co-Founder

Alliant Strategic Development

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Eddie Lorin is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Alliant Strategic Development (ASD). He is a real estate owner, developer and acting principal and throughout his career has successfully acquired more than 200 properties (40,000 units) for over $4.2 billion. Under his leadership, ASD is focusing on creating attainable and affordable multifamily communities throughout Los Angeles and Southern California to help develop new Class A multifamily assets that don’t place a severe burden on the working class.

The firm has broken ground on four transit-oriented multifamily housing communities that will add more than 700 attainable and affordable rental units to Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. When completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, ASD will deliver a portfolio of properties geared to households throughout the affordable spectrum.