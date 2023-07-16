Co-Chair, Real Estate Group

Karla MacCary, co-chair of Nossaman’s Real Estate Group, brings over 25 years of experience in real estate transactions and financing. Her practice focuses on representing investors, developers and governmental agencies in a wide range of real estate matters. She handles acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and financing for various property types, including office buildings, hotels, retail centers and undeveloped land.

MacCary has notable engagements, such as representing the Port of Long Beach in acquisitions and divestitures, advising the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority in property acquisitions and assisting the OC Transportation Corridor Agencies with right-of-way acquisitions. She has also worked with institutional investors, private equity companies and developers in their real estate transactions. Karla is a member of professional associations such as the American Bar Association and the Urban Land Institute.