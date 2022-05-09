Jeffrey B. Love

Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP

Jeffrey Love is a partner with the Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt, whose practice encompasses all facets of real estate transactions, including drafting and negotiating purchase, sale, syndication, and financing transactions in connection with commercial, industrial, and residential assets. He also regularly drafts and negotiates office, retail, and industrial leases for regional landlords and tenants throughout the West Coast. Love has extensive experience drafting, negotiating, and reviewing real estate loan documents, including originations, modifications, note purchase agreements and other finance-related transactions from structuring through loan closing. He is a licensed real estate broker in the State of California.

Love also has significant experience in representing clients in a wide range of corporate transactions, including private securities offerings of debt and equity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance matters, federal and state securities laws, and asset-based lending and borrowing.