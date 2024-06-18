CEO, Entertainment Banking

City National Bank Entertainment

Kelly Coffey is the CEO of City National Entertainment and a member of its executive leadership and senior management teams. She leverages City National and RBC’s expertise to provide strategic advice and premier client experiences across the entertainment sector, including film, TV, music, theater and sports. Previously, she served as CEO of City National Bank and held various leadership roles at J.P. Morgan, including CEO of its U.S. private bank. Coffey has been recognized as one of American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking and is on the publication’s list of Most Powerful Women in Finance. She joined City National in 2019 after a distinguished career at J.P. Morgan, where she also chaired the reputation risk committee and led the women’s network.