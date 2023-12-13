ABOUT US

Our BIG goal is to push all kinds of money to nonprofit organizations – as much as possible to as many as possible. We’re not just talking about the big charities, but all charities in good standing, from local community nonprofits to national causes. So, the more Charity On Top gift cards we sell, the more money goes to charities that need help without them having to spend money on more fundraising events, development staff or mailers. Anytime you are shopping for a gift, please remember Charity On Top, because it isn’t just our name. It is our heartfelt, mission-driven, fanatical philosophy that we need to keep charitable giving at the top of our minds and weave it into our everyday actions.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

2016

MISSION STATEMENT

Charity On Top makes charitable giving joyful, fast and super easy!

SERVICE AREA

Global with a primary office located in Pasadena, CA

GET INVOLVED

Charity On Top offers customizable gift cards as a meaningful alternative to traditional gifts for your friends and family. Starting at $10, these cards are perfect for those who “have everything” and for “No Gifts” events. Purchasers receive a tax-deductible receipt and recipients choose a charity they care about from over 1.9 million options. Cute designs are available in our shoppe. These cards, praised by major companies like Deloitte, Vistage, Amazon and Pitney-Bowes, are ideal for holidays as meaningful client, vendor or employee gifts or as part of ongoing employee incentive programs. They can be personalized with photos or company logos.

Charity On Top has introduced fundforall TM, a new platform for setting up easy, free charity giving accounts that allow donors to upload tax-deductible donations all in one place and distribute to any ofthe 1.9 million charities in seconds!

Learn more and explore all your charity gift and giving options at charityontop.org and fundforall.org.

CONTACT

ADDRESS

177 E. Colorado Blvd. #200

Pasadena, CA 91105

PHONE

800.JOY.1029

EMAIL

inquire@charityontop.org

WEBSITE

charityontop.org

FACEBOOK

facebook.com/charityontop

INSTAGRAM

instagram.com/charity__on__top

LINKEDIN

linkedin.com/company/charity-on-top

TOP EXECUTIVE

Kathy Selders, Executive Director