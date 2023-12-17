Honoree: Lilit Davtyan

Chief Executive Officer | Phonexa

LILIT DAVTYAN AND the innovative software company she leads, Phonexa, firmly believe in advocating gender equality and creating opportunities for women to thrive. From Phonexa’s

12-person global C-suite, 10 of the company’s executives are women or from ethnic minorities. Phonexa’s mission is based on a commitment to cultivating a supportive work environment.

Davtyan and her team have worked toward creating a nurturing ecosystem where women at Phonexa can flourish and fly. Under Davtyan’s stewardship, the entire Phonexa staff benefits from mentorship programs, professional development initiatives and internal networking opportunities. Davtyan and the other trailblazing women on her team are among many who bring diverse skills and expertise to the table at Phonexa, challenging stereotypes and proving gender isn’t a barrier to success in tech. Their collective achievements inspire aspiring female professionals to pursue their passions and reach new heights.

Davtyan has joined groups such as the Forbes Business Council, Women of Martech, Women of Email and CHIEF in order to gain new insights and share her learnings with the team at Phonexa.

Davtyan and Phonexa have also spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives to support women in tech by collaborating with Google and #IAmRemarkable, a global movement dedicated to breaking down barriers and challenging gender bias. Through workshops and interactive sessions, Phonexa has empowered women from underrepresented groups to develop self-confidence, amplify their achievements and shatter glass ceilings. During Glendale Tech Week, for example, Phonexa gathered female leaders across the tech and media industries to share insights and experiences with a broader audience through the “Shaping the Next Generation of Women Leaders” event.

Davtyan also participated in the Women Impact Tech Conference in San Francisco this year, where she delivered the keynote speech in a session titled “Controlled Chaos: Business Challenges & Life Triumphs for Modern-Day Females.” In addition to discussing the challenges women encounter, she shared best practices around prioritization, setting boundaries and delegating tasks to encourage women worldwide to pursue their dreams in tech.