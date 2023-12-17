Co-Founder | The Artemis Agency

Sarah Adolphson, co-founder of The Artemis Agency, is an entertainment strategy and engagement expert with a wealth of philanthropic experience working alongside global celebrities. Leveraging a vast network of local, national and international relationships, Adolphson has collaborated with foundations, corporations, NGOs and The White House on diverse issues, from education improvement to healthcare policy and veteran support. Before joining The Artemis Agency, she spearheaded philanthropic efforts at WME|IMG, crafting impactful charitable initiatives for high-profile clients. Adolphson also established innovative structures for employee charitable matching and global volunteer initiatives, engaging thousands across 130+ communities.