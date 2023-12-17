Alexandra Soleil Dumas

(BKM Photography/BKM Photography)

Head of VC & Startup Partnerships,

West Coast | Google

Alexandra Dumas, Google’s head of VC & Startup Partnerships, stands as a transformative figure in the tech sector. She drives Google’s expansion and fosters startup growth by forming strategic partnerships that integrate innovations. As a rare Black female leader, she advocates for diversity and sparks vital conversations in the tech and venture capital realms. Her career path, from internships to angel investing, showcases her unique insights and strong leadership as well as her strategic acumen and dedication to diversity.