Senior Manager,

Brand and Product Marketing | IHOP

Amanda Dwyer, IHOP’s senior brand and product marketing manager, has gained universal respect in her four years at the company. Known for her dedication to meticulous research, industry best practices and calculated decision-making, she consistently takes the best path, even if it’s the more challenging one. Her communication skills facilitate cross-functional collaboration, making her instrumental in launching major menu updates and marketing initiatives. Promoted from brand marketing manager, Dwyer now handles complex projects and increased revenue goals, all while maintaining a balance between work and family life.