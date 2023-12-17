Entrepreneur Sister + Co-Founder

She’s Birdie (Birdie Love Inc.)

Amy Ferber, co-founder of She’s Birdie, embarked on this mission after personal experiences with family members. With over 35 years of industry expertise, she co-founded She’s Birdie with her sister, Ali. The company, which was self-funded and profitable from day one, has achieved significant growth, selling over 2.5 million units by 2023 and forming partnerships with notable organizations. Ferber is deeply committed to women’s safety, annually donating 5% of company profits to support various causes. The email list of 300,000-plus community members facilitates awareness, education and dialogue on safety issues.