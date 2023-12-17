(Ryder Smith)

City Manager | City of South Pasadena

Arminé Chaparyan, city manager of South Pasadena, boasts two decades of government experience. A native of Armenia, her family moved to the U.S. when she was nine, with Chaparyan graduating from UCLA and subsequently completing her Master of Public Administration at USC. Her impressive journey led to her current role, overseeing South Pasadena’s full-service city organization. Her achievements have earned her recognition from institutions like the USC Price School and the International City Managers Association. Chaparyan’s unwavering dedication and passion for public service set her apart as an exceptional leader who consistently exceeds expectations.