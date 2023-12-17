CEO & Owner | Imagine Etiquette Inc.

Bernadette Fernandez, CEO of Imagine Etiquette, Inc., has pioneered enrichment programs that empower K-12 students with essential life skills. These programs, once localized in Los Angeles County, have now expanded to reach students worldwide. Her innovative approach bridges the gap in traditional education, focusing on soft skills development. She has earned recognition for her contributions to education and serves as a member of several professional organizations, including NAWBO-LA.

Fernandez's passion for education, entrepreneurship and financial literacy drives her work.