Principal | Kaleidoscope Consulting Group

Bonique Edwards, principal at Kaleidoscope Consulting Group, brings over 27 years of expertise in cultural transformation and leadership development. Her approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) goes beyond surface-level changes, focusing on creating lasting impact. Throughout the challenges posed by the pandemic, Edwards guided organizations in navigating DEI and leadership development, emphasizing the importance of building strong teams and fostering “Critical Conversations” for inclusive work environments. Her DE&I journey began at UCLA where she founded the Circle Coalition to address diversity-related issues. Notably, Edwards recently spearheaded a train-the-trainer DEI program for a children’s hospital.