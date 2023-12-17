Caitlyn Elizabeth Chase

Processed with VSCO with al3 preset Processed with VSCO with c8 preset

Founder | Caviar & Cashmere

Caitlyn Chase, the founder of Caviar & Cashmere and Caitlyn Chase Consultancy, is a luminary in the luxury sector. Boasting over 12 years of experience in marketing and communications across various industries, she’s known for her pioneering work in digital marketing. Chase’s unique background as both an influencer and consultant gives her a comprehensive perspective. She excels at crafting brand identity, image and storytelling while leveraging her expertise as a content creator. Chase has cultivated a vast online community with collaborations ranging from McLaren to Chanel.