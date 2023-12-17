Artistic Director & Producer

International City Theatre

Caryn Desai, artistic director & producer at International City Theatre (ICT), is a distinguished figure in the arts. With an MFA from UC Irvine and certificates in arts administration, marketing and fundraising, she’s been recognized with numerous awards, including “Enterprising Woman in the Arts” and “We Can Do It” Award. Desai’s enduring contributions span teaching, serving as a dramaturgical responder at USC and her involvement in theater organizations. During her 14 years at ICT, she consistently maintained financial success, emphasizing affordable access to the arts.