(Joseph Baraza 2020)

Director of Growth Strategy & Planning

Del Mar Seafoods, Inc.

Cassandra Goetz’s transition from a thriving career in Chicago’s tech startups to a prominent leadership role in the traditionally male-dominated commercial fishing industry at Del Mar Seafoods is nothing short of impressive. Within the company, she has been the driving force behind a comprehensive rebranding of the flagship brand, a complete website overhaul and the successful introduction of a new product line. Goetz brings a wealth of experience, having held pivotal positions in marketing and sales at Groupon, Cameo and Off Center, a boutique creative marketing agency.