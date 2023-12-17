Co-Founder & Principal | Verse Design LA

Courtenay Bauer, co-founder and principal at Verse Design Los Angeles, brings over two decades of architectural expertise to her role. Her passion for design was kindled during her formative years. Bauer’s educational journey led her to earn a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Catholic University of America and a Master of Architecture from Pratt Institute. In 2015, she co-founded Verse Design, where she expertly navigates projects in the U.S. and China. A dedicated advocate for her developer clients, Bauer excels in optimizing entitlements and zoning for increased return on investment.