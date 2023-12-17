Chief Scientific Officer

Doheny Eye Institute

Dr. Deborah A. Ferrington, chief scientific officer at Doheny Eye Institute, is an internationally recognized researcher in age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Her groundbreaking work on AMD has the potential to transform treatment approaches, addressing a significant public health concern. Dr. Ferrington’s arrival in Los Angeles coincided with the expansion of Doheny’s research capabilities, enabling her to engage with local academic programs and support emerging scientists. She served as professor and Elaine and Robert Larson Endowed Vision research chair and director of research in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Neurosciences at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.