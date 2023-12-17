(MARK HABERMAN COPYRIGHT MLHAB306)

Partner | Norton Rose Fulbright

Deborah Birndorf, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, is an accomplished employment and labor attorney. With over two decades of experience, she has built lasting relationships with clients and excelled in the field. She has cultivated enduring client relationships and developed expertise in the field. Birndorf serves on the executive committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, teaches at UCLA Extension and has received multiple awards for her legal expertise. Her personal story, rooted in her family’s Holocaust survival, reminds us of the importance of cherishing every blessing.

