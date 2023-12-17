SVP, Treasury Management

Sales Manager | California Bank & Trust

Deborah Dawahare, senior vice president, treasury management sales manager at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), is a treasury management expert responsible for expanding and building client relationships, promoting treasury management products and services and driving treasury management revenue growth. She fosters teamwork encourages associates to take ownership of their roles and actively supports her team members in their professional development. She also embodies CB&T’s mission to help Californians and their businesses thrive while actively participating in DE&I initiatives and volunteer programs to give back to the community.