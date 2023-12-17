SVP, Relationship Manager

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Debra Bordeaux serves as senior vice president, relationship manager at Enterprise Bank & Trust. Starting as a teller, she developed a passion for customer service, briefly worked as a banking paralegal and later transitioned to a community business bank as a relationship manager. In her present role, Bordeaux adeptly manages commercial banking clients in Los Angeles, tailoring financial solutions for small and midsize businesses. She actively engages with the community, serving as treasurer for the Hollywood Rotary Club, volunteering at Junior Achievement Finance Park and previously contributing to the Hollywood Historic Trust as treasurer.