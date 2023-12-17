Co-Founder, Chief Legal Officer

J’Adore Les Fleurs

Eliza Glants, co-founder and chief legal officer of J’Adore Les Fleurs, is an immigrant success story. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UC Berkeley and a juris doctor degree, she co-founded the first specialty flower boutique in the U.S. Her legal expertise extends to corporate PR and business relationships. Glants is head of the legal department and is responsible for the legal affairs of the entire corporation. She is committed to giving back, organizing fundraisers for nonprofits, charities and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Her dedication to both her business and community exemplifies her remarkable leadership.