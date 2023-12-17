Co-Regional Managing Principal | Gensler

Elizabeth Brink, co-regional managing principal of Gensler’s Southwest region, oversees six offices and spearheads transformative design and business strategies. With over two decades of experience, she’s an expert in creating high-performance, people-centric workplaces and is a global leader in workplace transformation. Brink leads teams focused on real estate, workplace strategies and change management. Her diverse skill set combines architecture, communications, user research and business strategy. As a key figure at Gensler, she played a pivotal role in their COVID-19 response and DEI initiatives.