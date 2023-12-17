Partner | Manning Kass

Emily C. Edwards, a partner at Manning Kass, excels in workers’ compensation and military and veterans law. With prior experience at a respected workers’ compensation defense firm, she represents insurance carriers, self-insured employers and public entities. Edwards conducts client trainings, webinars and conference presentations, sharing insights on California Workers’ Compensation law. Admitted to the California Bar in 2013, she holds a law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law. Edwards’ legal journey began with experiences as a judicial law clerk and academic achievements, and graduated magna cum laude from UCLA with a political science degree.