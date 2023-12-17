Chief Marketing Officer

Essence Ventures

Erika Bennett, CEO of Essence Ventures, oversees marketing for a portfolio of brands, including ESSENCE Communications, AfroPunk, Beautycon and ESSENCE Studios. Before joining Essence Ventures, she led Instagram’s Culture and Community Marketing team, contributing to the development and growth of the department. As global head of Entertainment, Education and Diversity Creator Marketing at YouTube, she spearheaded marketing programs and the #You- TubeBlack Voices Fund. Bennett’s commitment extends to community involvement, serving as an executive mentor and volunteering with organizations like the UCLA Riordan Programs and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).