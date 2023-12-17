Finalist: Aza Ghazaryan

Tax Partner | Withum

Aza Ghazaryan is a tax partner at Withum and an accomplished certified public accountant with a remarkable career trajectory. Starting as a junior accountant, she evolved into a tax partner and business development partner, demonstrating exceptional tax expertise. Ghazaryan’s leadership facilitated the handling of complex tax regulations and the successful execution of relief programs, benefiting clients immensely. Her dedication to clients is reflected in her ability to navigate intricate tax issues and her business acumen, people management and community engagement make her an exceptional professional.