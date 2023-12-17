Finalist: Christine Deschaine

(@ELAINE LEE)

Senior Vice President

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Christine Deschaine, a senior vice president at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage with over 30 years in commercial real estate, specializes in retail brokerage and urban redevelopment. In the past two years, she completed transactions worth $69 million, contributing to the resurgence of areas like Downtown Santa Monica and Downtown Burbank. Her role on the board of the Downtown Burbank Partnership underscores her commitment to community development. Deschaine is also actively engaged in philanthropy, aiding organizations addressing homelessness and domestic violence. Her extensive contributions extend internationally, supporting initiatives in Uganda through organizations like Bringing Hope to the Family.