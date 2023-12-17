Finalist: Diane De Felice

Shareholder

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Diane De Felice, a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, is a seasoned expert in land use and environmental law. Her adeptness in navigating the intricacies of California’s regulatory landscape, including CEQA, NEPA and the Coastal Act, helps clients efficiently resolve complex planning issues. She has a track record of addressing pressing housing supply, land use and climate change concerns, advocating for affordable housing initiatives, such as a 40-plus-unit project and representing a housing developer, DignityMoves. De Felice is also active in industry groups and community organizations, making meaningful contributions.