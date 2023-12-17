Finalist: Dorene Carmen Dominguez

(Edward De la Torre/EDLT Photo)

Chairwoman & CEO | Vanir

Dorene C. Dominguez, chairwoman & CEO of Vanir, hails from a family that instilled hard work, faith and education. Her journey in the family business began early, learning from her father, H. Frank Dominguez, the founder of Vanir. Dominguez’s career spans the expansion of Vanir to a national program and construction management firm. Her outstanding leadership has delivered over $29.3 billion in construction value to clients, with notable projects like San Quentin State Prison and Harborview Medical Center. Dominguez is also actively involved in community support and her nonprofit, The Dominguez Dream, empowering underserved students.