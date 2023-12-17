Finalist: Elizabeth A. Dryden

Partner | Ervin Cohen & Jessup

Elizabeth A. Dryden, a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup, specializes in various real estate transactions and finance. Her extensive experience includes representing lenders, property owners, private equity investors and developers in complex deals across all asset classes. She’s known for her practical and workable solutions, actively collaborating with clients and successfully balancing legal intricacies with overall business objectives. Apart from her professional accomplishments, Dryden dedicates herself to community service and has been involved with various pro bono and volunteering activities. Her reputation as a commercial real estate visionary speaks to her expertise.