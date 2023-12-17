Finalist: Frances Ellington

(David Blattel)

Partner | GHJ

Frances Ellington, DBA, CPA, serves as a partner and state and local tax practice leader at GHJ. Her extensive experience spans state and local tax, and she provides tax planning guidance to various industries. Ellington actively contributes to GHJ’s Business Disruption Task Force, keeps clients informed about tax changes and shares her tax expertise in various forums. She’s an adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, especially for women in accounting. Ellington has received awards for her contributions and actively engages in community initiatives that inspire young students to pursue careers in accounting. CITY NATIONAL BANK NEXT GENERATION AWARD