Finalist: Jazmin Gabriela Carpenter

Vice President, Investments

Wedbush Securities

Jazmin Gabriela Carpenter, vice president of investments at Wedbush Securities, focuses on developing tailored investment strategies for her clients, building strong, meaningful relationships as the cornerstone of her financial guidance. Her unique background, stemming from an underserved area of Mexico City, reflects her commitment to providing customized solutions. With over a decade of experience, including operations, client services and sales, Carpenter’s work ethic and dedication shine through in her role. She also actively contributes to her community by volunteering at various organizations, supporting the next generation and serving her local schools and UCLA.