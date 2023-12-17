Finalist: Lauren Noel Antion

Co-Head of Beauty, Personal Care & Wellness | Intrepid Investment Bankers

Lauren Antion is the co-head of Beauty, Personal Care & Wellness at Intrepid, a leading M&A advisory firm. She excels in originating and executing mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and building industry relationships. Antion’s passion for beauty and wellness has helped make Intrepid a key player in the middle market sector. Her achievements include leading high-profile transactions and receiving prestigious awards, such as “NextGen Woman of the Year” and “Leaders of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Antion is dedicated to supporting women in finance, and in particular, women in investment banking.