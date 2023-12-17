Finalist: Sabina Gault

Chief Executive Officer | Konnect Agency

Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency, embarked on her PR journey at the age of 19 when she relocated from Romania to Los Angeles. Her entrepreneurial drive led her to establish Konnect with a focus on prioritizing people. Gault actively promotes opportunities for immigrant women within her agency and has generously funded visas for many. With an impressive annual growth rate consistently exceeding 60%, Gault places a strong emphasis on employee happiness, which in turn drives client success and sustainable growth. She expanded digital services by 30% to meet evolving client needs. Even in challenging times, Gault remains steadfast in her commitment to both financial prudence and people-centric decision making.