Finalist: Tiffany Boyle

President of Packaging & Sales

Ramo Law PC

Tiffany Boyle, president of packaging & sales at Ramo Law PC, has a decade-long track record of bringing films and documentaries to life. She serves as a key team member at Ramo Law, skillfully connecting filmmakers with industry representatives. She is also a co-founder of Vested Interest, a production company dedicated to nurturing unique filmmaking voices and stories. Boyle’s dedication extends to mentoring and educating emerging talent, making her an influential figure in the film industry. Her passion for storytelling and unwavering commitment to the possible are evident in her work.