Finalist: Veronica Arteaga

President & CEO

Exceptional Children’s Foundation

Veronica Arteaga is the president & CEO of Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF). She is ECF’s third president & CEO and the first woman in this leadership position. Responsible for a $28-million budget, 375 employees and services to nearly 4,000 individuals with special needs, Arteaga’s leadership has made ECF a vital provider in the Los Angeles community. She brings over 15 years of experience in social services, holding a Master of Social Work and serving as a licensed clinical social worker. Arteaga is a member of Chief, a private network for women leaders.