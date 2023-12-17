Deputy Director of External Affairs

Catalina Museum for Art & History

Serving as the deputy director of external affairs at the Catalina Museum for Art & History, Gail Ann Fornasiere holds a pivotal role in shaping the museum’s identity and fostering community engagement. With extensive experience in artist representation and a profound connection to Catalina Island’s rich history, she plays a crucial role in ensuring a unified messaging strategy, effective branding and exceptional visitor experiences. She engages with local organizations, taking on the role of marketing committee chair and contributing to the museum’s rebranding initiatives. Furthermore, Fornasiere is an engaged member of SoCal Museums and the California Association of Museums.