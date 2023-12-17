(Jason Flynn)

Executive Vice President | App Science, a Sabio Holdings Company

Helen Lum is a visionary leader in ad tech with a decade of digital media and campaign management experience. She rose from leading mobile retargeting campaigns to becoming senior vice president of operations at Sabio, where she played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a leading Connected TV/OTT advertising provider. Recognizing the need for deeper insights into CTV, Lum founded App Science, Inc., which achieved recognition as one of MarTech’s Top 10 Marketing Attribution Solutions. Her achievements have earned her accolades and nominations, including Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media’s “Ad Tech Innovators.”