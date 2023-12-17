Honoree: Amanda Bialek

President | Konnect Agency

KONNECT AGENCY PRESIDENT Amanda Bialek and recent ZOA client Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson share a guiding principle: “Be humble, be hungry and always be the hardest worker in the room.” She lives this mantra every day and has throughout her near-decade with Konnect Agency. This driving force has helped Bialek create marketing campaigns that boost brand awareness while forging indelible relationships with clients, colleagues and in all areas of business in which the agency operates. A personal commitment to excellence fuels Bialek’s approach to continually look for ways to help her teams grow and achieve success, streamline how the agency operates and think more creatively about how the agency’s clients can authentically reach consumers.

In recent years, these driving forces have been put to the test by the tumultuous business climate. From shrinking marketing budgets, staffing challenges and shortages and a general malaise that has seemingly crept into all parts of life; keeping the agency afloat and teams motivated has been no easy feat. Zeroing in on her commitment to total accountability has helped Bialek maintain and grow the agency overall. No late-night call or question from a team member has gone unanswered. Putting new health and well-being perks and practices into place has helped attract and retain new employees. Acutely listening to client needs inspired the investment in the agency’s digital practice, which has quadrupled over the past two years and created not only a strong profit center for the business but a way to allow flexibility in how clients engage with the agency versus a PR-only service model.

Bialek has provided crucial business advice and counsel to major brands across the food & beverage and franchise sectors to help them navigate and innovate during these rapidly evolving times. There is no task too small or too large that Bialek would be unwilling to lend her time and expertise to help with; her approach is truly one of servant leadership.