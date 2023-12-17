Honoree: Pamela Brown

(WWW.MYRONHENSEL.COM)

Executive Vice President, Finance

Skybound Entertainment

PAMELA BROWN, WITH a stellar record of financial leadership, has cemented her place as an instrumental figure in the finance sector. Currently serving as the executive vice president of finance at Skybound Entertainment, she has been instrumental in the transformation of the company’s accounting and financial processes, setting it on the path to SEC compliance for a Reg A offering.

Joining Skybound Entertainment during a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory, Brown displayed her adeptness at organizational transformation. She strategically established robust people, processes and systems that facilitated monthly reporting, quarterly forecasting and strategic planning. Her remit didn’t just stop at finance; Brown showcased her multifaceted expertise by owning HR and facilities too. She turned a company that was relatively in the dark about its finances into a profitable company that has now been able to spend and invest its money wisely, growing 67% year-over-year in 2022.

One of Brown’s commendable attributes is her ability to oscillate between strategic and tactical duties without missing a beat. Whether it’s rolling up her sleeves to dive into the trenches during staff shortages or spearheading top-level decisions, she has displayed an unwavering commitment to Skybound’s mission.

Throughout her tenure at Skybound and in previous roles, Brown has not only been an expert in finance but also an advocate for professionalism, understanding and transparency in all business dealings. When many businesses grappled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the beacon of hope for many, providing clear strategies and actionable insights to navigate the tumultuous economic landscape.

In the past 24 months, Brown has been instrumental in the company’s financial growth to $107 million in revenue and $39 million in EBITDA in 2022 (67% YoY growth). She upgraded Skybound’s accounting and financial processes to align with SEC requirements. Brown completed the company’s first audit of two years of financials in a record-breaking eight weeks, allowing the company to proceed with a successful Regulation filing with a raise of nearly $18 million.