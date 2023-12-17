President | JC & TM Filming Productions

Jackeline Cacho, the Queen of Spanish Language Edutainment Programming, marks the 10th anniversary of her national TV show, “Jackeline Cacho Presenta Triunfo Latino.” She received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Program in Spanish and Outstanding TV Host in daytime program in Spanish. In celebration, Cacho founded TRIUNFO LATINO TV, a positive news portal guiding the Latino community. Recognized for her humanitarian efforts, she initiated the Global Initiative INSPIRE, “Awakening Your Inner Power Women,” and played a key role in the launch of the Spotlight Initiative to eradicate femicide in Latin America.