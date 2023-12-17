Janet Gaspard

Share
Inspirational Women 2023

Chief People Officer
First Entertainment Credit Union

Janet Gaspard, chief people officer at First Entertainment Credit Union, brings over 30 years of experience in cultivating high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a strong commitment to community involvement, she volunteers for child-focused nonprofits and co-founded The Outlier Project, emphasizing “People Over Everything” leadership. Gaspard’s strategic initiatives at First Entertainment, including cultural transformation and diversity advancement, have earned the credit union recognition as a “Great Place to Work.” Her dedication to teammate satisfaction and development is evident through innovative programs, including a reward and recognition platform, and paid volunteer time off. Gaspard holds various professional certifications and licenses.