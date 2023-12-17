Chief People Officer

First Entertainment Credit Union

Janet Gaspard, chief people officer at First Entertainment Credit Union, brings over 30 years of experience in cultivating high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a strong commitment to community involvement, she volunteers for child-focused nonprofits and co-founded The Outlier Project, emphasizing “People Over Everything” leadership. Gaspard’s strategic initiatives at First Entertainment, including cultural transformation and diversity advancement, have earned the credit union recognition as a “Great Place to Work.” Her dedication to teammate satisfaction and development is evident through innovative programs, including a reward and recognition platform, and paid volunteer time off. Gaspard holds various professional certifications and licenses.